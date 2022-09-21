Shanaya Kapoor serves major fitness goals

Shanaya Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet.

Shanaya Kapoor is a prominent Bollywood starlet. Even before entering entertainment, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter was a Bollywood queen because of her impeccable style. The current generation of famous kids are giving us serious fitness ambitions. Shanaya’s recent Instagram workout outfit is an inspiration. The social media-savvy star child sets fitness goals for her followers with her recent photos.

Her amazing abs in a green athleisure suit inspire us to get in shape. Her look will get us through the week. She posted two photos on Instagram and titled the second “final one, promise.”

Shanaya’s Bollywood debut is Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Shanaya announced her Bollywood debut in March: “Woke up today with the most thankful heart! Here’s to a fantastic adventure with Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Excited to start my FIRST FILM (ahh!) in July by Dharma Productions. Wait! #DCASquad.”

Shanaya in Bedhadak, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will feature Gurfateh Pirzada (Netflix’s Guilty) and Lakshya Lalwani. Shashank Khaitan (Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak) will direct.

This year, the director unveiled the movie’s characters on social media. Karan revealed Shanaya’s first look as ‘Nimrit’

