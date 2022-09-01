Sharon Stone explains why she stopped having ageing reverse surgeries

The 64-year-old actress gave up anti-aging treatments.

In a recent interview, Sharon Stone outlined her reasons for preferring natural ageing over aesthetic operations.

The Basic Instinct actress described her terrifying experience of suffering a fatal stroke that forced her to fully give up “Botox operations” in an interview for a magazine September cover story.

The actress stated, “There were times in my super-fame when I received Botox and filler and whatnot, but then I had this major stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage, and I had to get almost 300 doses of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again.

According to Sharon, a negative experience changed her opinion of cosmetic surgery, and she decided never again to utilize anti-aging treatments.

The actress from Total Recall went on to say that she even ended her relationship with a young man who wanted her to have Botox.

The 64-year-old said, “I told him that it would probably be incredibly excellent for your ego and mine if I did.

“I met him again after that, and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she stated.

Although the relationship reportedly ended, Sharon acknowledged that it had been her most “exciting and creative phase” ever.

“I’m feeling incredibly joyful. I’ve never felt this happy,” the actress continued.

