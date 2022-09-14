Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar
Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar

Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar

Articles
Advertisement
Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar

Shoaib Malik reveals how Sania Mirza reacted to ‘bold’ photos with Ayesha Omar

Advertisement

Famous Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik claims that stunning actress and model Ayesha Omar has taught him a lot.

Remembering his daring photo shoot with Ayesha from the previous year, Malik deftly sidestepped the host’s inquiry about how his tennis player wife Sania Mirza responded to the ‘controversial’ photo shoot.

Instead of answering the question, he simply asked the woman co-host of the show, “What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?”

Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar New Bold Photoshoot Went Viral

On this, she quickly replied that she was unmarried.

Advertisement

Similar to what Malik described, his wife showed no emotion and acted as if she didn’t even exist.

Malik advised people to keep doing new things in life when they were asked if the media made a lot of fuss about the session.

“I am a cricketer, modelling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha helped me a lot in this,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the photoshoot very much.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amber Heard issues lengthy statement to clear her fence with Johnny Depp
Amber Heard issues lengthy statement to clear her fence with Johnny Depp
Molly-Mae Hague shares inside of her baby girl's wardrobe
Molly-Mae Hague shares inside of her baby girl's wardrobe
Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis step outside for Christmas shopping
Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis step outside for Christmas shopping
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'boring' as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'boring' as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Amber Turner looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend Dan Edgar
Amber Turner looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend Dan Edgar
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif is "wise and kind"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story