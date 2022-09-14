Famous Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik claims that stunning actress and model Ayesha Omar has taught him a lot.

Remembering his daring photo shoot with Ayesha from the previous year, Malik deftly sidestepped the host’s inquiry about how his tennis player wife Sania Mirza responded to the ‘controversial’ photo shoot.

Instead of answering the question, he simply asked the woman co-host of the show, “What would your reaction be if your husband had done it?”

On this, she quickly replied that she was unmarried.

Similar to what Malik described, his wife showed no emotion and acted as if she didn’t even exist.

Malik advised people to keep doing new things in life when they were asked if the media made a lot of fuss about the session.

“I am a cricketer, modelling is not my field. I am new and Ayesha helped me a lot in this,” he said, adding that he enjoyed the photoshoot very much.