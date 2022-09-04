‘Silence from Bollywood stars is deafening’ Mehwish Hayat

Due to the fact that many grew up watching Bollywood films, Pakistanis have always had a sweet spot for the genre and its actors. We also have Bollywood superstar super fans within our own fraternity.

The biggest stars in Pakistan, including their Khans and Kapoors, are completely infatuated with Bollywood, and we frequently see them expressing their condolences to any actor who passes away on the other side of the border, whether it be the legendary Dilip Kumar, a.k.a. Yousuf Khan, or reality television star Sidharth Shukla.

However, Pakistan did not receive the same level of solidarity after disastrous floods forced more than 3 million people to flee their homes and claimed over 1000 lives. This was brought up by BBC show host and entertainment journalist Haroon Rashid.

Mehwish Hayat expressed her disappointment and criticized the lack of tact shown by Bollywood celebrities.

Advertisement

Mehwish is doing her part by spreading the word on worldwide forums about the destruction brought on by floods.