Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s first month with Boss Baby cake

Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s first month with Boss Baby cake

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s first month with Boss Baby cake

Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s first month with Boss Baby cake

Advertisement
  • Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20.
  • She celebrates her baby’s first month anniversary with a special cake.
  • Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Sonam wrote, “@cocoatease thank you for my baby’s one-month birthday cake.”
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress from India who works in Hindi movies. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012 to 2016, she appeared on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity.

On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child. On Tuesday, the actress made a special cake to celebrate her baby’s first month. Sonam posted a picture of her son’s Boss Baby-themed cake on her Instagram Stories and thanked a bakery in Mumbai for making it.

The cake came with the message, “30 days of love. Happy 1 month.” Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, She wrote, “@cocoatease thank you for my baby’s one month birthday cake.”

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor posts a throwback photo of herself and Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor posts a throwback photo of herself and Anand Ahuja

Sharing a photo from their past, Sonam Kapoor exclaimed, "Can't wait to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story