Sonam Kapoor celebrates son’s first month with Boss Baby cake

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child on August 20.

She celebrates her baby’s first month anniversary with a special cake.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Sonam wrote, “@cocoatease thank you for my baby’s one-month birthday cake.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an actress from India who works in Hindi movies. She has won a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award, and from 2012 to 2016, she appeared on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity.

On August 20, Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child. On Tuesday, the actress made a special cake to celebrate her baby’s first month. Sonam posted a picture of her son’s Boss Baby-themed cake on her Instagram Stories and thanked a bakery in Mumbai for making it.

The cake came with the message, “30 days of love. Happy 1 month.” Sharing the photo on Instagram Stories, She wrote, “@cocoatease thank you for my baby’s one month birthday cake.”

