Sonam Kapoor is going to be a ‘fun’ mom, says Swara Bhasker

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are presently floating on the ninth cloud after welcoming a baby boy on August 20, 2022, as their first child. The couple wed on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, and shared the news of their pregnancy on social media in March 2022. Now that she has become a mother, Swara Bhasker, who is good friends with the woman, has praised her and claimed that she will be a “fun” mother.

During a recent interview with News 18, Swara stated: “I think Sonam and Anand would both make wonderful parents. Sonam is going to be a pretty entertaining mother. Sonam uncensored is the most entertaining thing you will ever discover. She is also really humorous and has a knack of telling it how it is. Therefore, I’m sure she’ll have a tonne of tales to share with us (about the kid),” she continued. The Tanu Weds Manu actress said that the reason she hasn’t yet met Sonam is because she has COVID-19. “I thought, ‘Let me get better. I was expressing to her how protected I am right now because of my abundance of antibodies, said Swara.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have been close friends for a long time. They frequently refer to one another as a sister. While they have collaborated on movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and Raanjhanaa (2013), the two enjoy a close connection off-screen as well. In the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania in key roles, they were last seen together. Shashanka Ghosh served as the film’s director, and Rhea, Ekta, and Nikhil Kapoor served as its producers.

On the professional front, Swara will next be seen in Mrs. Falani and Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

