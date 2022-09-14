Advertisement
Throwback: Hareem Shah’s viral swimming video!

Hareem Shah is a well-known social media celebrity who frequently receives negative feedback from internet users. Her images and videos soon gained popularity on social media.

She can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt in the video. Hareem had previously declared her victory over the female TikTok star of the year award on Instagram.

Have a Look!

