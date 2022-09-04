Advertisement
Articles
Timothée Chalamet leaves everyone in awe in red jumpsuit

Following her appearance at the “Bones and All” premiere wearing a red backless jumpsuit, Timothée Chalamet is all the rage. Numerous Hollywood stars are well-known for their gender-neutral wardrobe choices, but this one might win the award for 2022.

After attending the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere on Friday, the Call Me By Your Name actor quickly became viral online.

Netizens’ responses ranged from delight to laughter.

Cast of Bones & All The highway movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell is an old-fashioned love story. So what makes the tale so special? The protagonists of the movie are cannibals coping with their condition.

“I really feel prefer it has been one of many weirdest components of my profession.”

