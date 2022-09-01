Advertisement
  • Top international celebrities express grief over flood destruction in Pakistan
  • Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.
  • More than 1100 individuals lost their lives, 35,000 homes were destroyed, and 3 crore 30 lac people are now homeless.
  • Jemima Gold Smith announced that 20% of the proceeds from the screening of her movie would go to Pakistani flood victims.
Intense flash floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan; the country’s citizens are suffering from homelessness and many have also lost loved ones. As 60% of the region in Pakistan was hit by the floods, the situation there is difficult.

In the most recent floods, more than 1100 individuals lost their lives, 35,000 homes were destroyed, and 3 crore 30 lac people are now homeless.

The world is also sending prayers, donations, and supportive words to Pakistani citizens, who are concerned about the flood victims.

International celebrities have been observed speaking out in favour of Pakistan at this trying period. The prime minister of Canada issued a message and sent aid. Jemima Gold Smith announced that 20% of the proceeds from the screening of her movie would go to Pakistani flood victims. Additionally, she identified charitable groups active in Pakistan. Actors including Bella Hadid, Ishaan Khatter, Aly Goni, and Engin Altan Duzyatan have all voiced their sadness over the destruction. Regarding the proper method to assist flood victims, Bella Hadid inquired. Both Mufti Ismail Menk and Imam E Kaaba prayed for Pakistan. A few foreign social workers prayed for Pakistan as well. View each and every post!

