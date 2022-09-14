Advertisement
Urwa Hocane will soon be seen playing the role of Princess Diana

The well-known actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Urwa Hocane will play the role of Princess Diana in her new project.

The drama serial ‘My Princess’ is soon to depict the fascinating yet tragic life of Princess Diana on the television screen.

The promos of the drama so far show the story of a woman named Daniya, who is a political figure and a princess of hearts, but as she grows older, she falls victim to a major tragedy.

This play is written by Zanjabil Asim Shah, the dramatist of the famous drama serial ‘Pyaar Ke Sadke’, while Qasim Ali Mureed is the director of this play.

Urwa Hocane, Ali Rehman, Shabbir Jan and Qavi Khan will be seen in the lead roles in the drama serial ‘Meri Shahzadiya’.

It should be noted that actress Urwa Hocane achieved significant success with the drama serials ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’, ‘Preizaad’, and ‘Udari’.

