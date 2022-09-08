Will Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana peruse title of prince and princess?

Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren became princes and princesses.

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were not born with those titles.

It is unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children will use or forego their formal titles when they become adults.

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, became prince and princesses by virtue of being the grandchildren of a king, King Charles.

Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace on Thursday that Britain’s oldest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, had passed away peacefully in Scotland at the age of 96, her son Charles assumed the throne.

Archie and Lilibet now have the titles of prince and princess, despite the fact that they were not born with those titles after their grandfather Charles became the King.

At this moment, it is unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan’s children would ever use or forego their formal titles of prince and princess.

When Prince Harry and Meghan visited the UK in June to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it is believed that they last spoke with the monarch at that time.

