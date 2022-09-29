Ryan Reynolds Confirms Hugh Jackman for Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, just announced that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in the third movie in his popular superhero series.

Deadpool’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a popular topic of conversation (MCU).

Fans were disappointed that there was no news about “Merc with a Mouth” at Disney’s D23 event, but Reynolds did not keep them waiting long. Yesterday, he quietly posted a video announcement on Twitter.

In the video, he says sorry for missing D23 and says that he and his team are working hard on the new Deadpool movie.

Reynolds talks about self-reflection and “soul-searching” in a funny montage in the video because he wants his character’s MCU debut to be something special. After a lot of thinking and coming up with ideas, he says he has nothing except maybe one idea.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

You’re right. The actor who plays Marvel’s motormouth superhero casually asks his friend Hugh Jackman to play his iconic Wolverine one more time. “Yeah, sure Ryan,” says Jackman.

At the end of the video, Whitney Houston’s famous song “I Will Always Love You” is changed to “I Will Always Love Hugh.”

We also find out that Deadpool 3 will come out on September 6, 2024.