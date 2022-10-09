Aashir Wajahat speaks out against entertainment nepotism

Pakistani actor and singer Aashir Wajahat discussed nepotism in a recent interview.

The Karachi Se Lahore star is currently appearing in the ongoing drama serial Pinjra.

He said he had no ambitions to pursue television at the moment because he was filming his first significant lead role movie, “John”.

Advertisement

Young Pakistani actor and singer Aashir Wajahat discussed nepotism in a recent interview. The son of the film’s producer and director, Wajahat Rauf, is currently appearing in the ongoing drama serial Pinjra.

Aashir said: “It definitely exists around us, not just in show business but everywhere. But in the end, you’re judged on the work you do.”

He added: “Ranbir Kapoor comes from a family of performers and actors, which obviously helped him get work initially. But he ended up being the star and he is by giving good performances. In Pakistan, we have Ahad Raza Mir, who has a huge fan following which he has earned by producing good work. Every person should be judged on an individual level based on their talent and work irrespective of the family they’re born in because you don’t get to choose the household you’re born in and every parent would want to help their child in any way they can.”

Also Read Momina Mustehsan sings ‘Hona Tha Pyar’ at Wajahat Rauf house Pakistan’s singing sensation Momina Mustehsan sings ‘Hona Tha Pyar’ at Wajahat Rauf...

The Karachi Se Lahore star also discussed his experience of working in Hadiqa Kiana and Omair Rana starrer, Pinjra, “My first reaction to the script and story was that it’s a breath of fresh air. It’s very rare that you see the story of a family or more specifically the problem that arises between parents and their children due to a generational gap.”

He added: “Asma jee, God bless her soul was one of the sweetest people I ever met. She was an exceptional writer and an even better person. Obviously, I felt honoured when she told me she sees me as Azaan.”

Advertisement

Talking about his character Aashir revealed, “I don’t know if a perfect child exists but in his parents’ eyes he is definitely one. Good at sports, academically strong, and well-behaved. Obviously, this leads to his younger siblings constantly being compared to him and he knows this is wrong and will only complicate his relationship with them.”

He said he had a great time while shooting for the drama. “Najaf Bilgrami, our director, and I had our visions aligned in terms of what the character of Azaan needed. Najaf Bhai really gave me the freedom and margin I needed to play Azaan.”

Aashir disclosed that he had no ambitions to pursue television at the moment because he was filming his first significant lead role movie, “John.” He was aware, though, that if he didn’t play Azaan, he would regret passing on a fantastic scrip. He further added: “Asma jee told me she had written this character keeping me in mind, I just knew I had to do it.”

Also Read Aashir Wajahat drops new single ‘Saaz-e-Dil’ featuring Laiba Khan The Wajahats have always shown a great affinity for music, we’ve often...