Haider Sultan, the son of Sultan Rahi, announced the formation of “Son of Maula Jatt.

Actor Haider Sultan in conversation with Bol News says that it has been finalized to make ‘Son of Maula Jatt’. The story of Son of Maula Jatt is also being written by Nasir Adeeb. “I will be playing the role of Maula Jatt in this film.”

Haider Sultan further added that everything has been finalized including Noori Nath’s role in the film. Other cast members of the film will include the children of actors who worked in 1979’s Maula Jatt.

“You are not sad, Sultan Rahi’s son was not chosen for the role of the father?”

“I was not in Pakistan, it is the director’s choice to cast whoever he wants in the film,” Haider Sultan replied.

“Maula Jatt will always be Sultan Rahi’s. Fawad Khan also did a good job with his style. The Legend of Maula Jutt has a Hollywood touch in it. Some people will understand the legend of Maula Jatt, some will not. But I pray for the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt.” Haider added.