Akon recalls Eminem producing “Smack That”

  • Akon recalls working with Eminem and Dr. Dre.
  • He says he didn’t think Slim Shady would be this good at production.
  • The rapper told Akon he wanted to come into his world.
Akon recalls the successful cooperation he had with the artist Eminem.

Akon discussed his collaborations with Eminem and Dr. Dre during an episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

“It’s interesting because every record I ever put out, I actually produced, except Smack That. Eminem produced that record. Isn’t that crazy? He always had them small little sounds, it was something minute, but it felt like Eminem.”

Akon also noted that he was surprised by Eminem’s production skills. Akon approached Eminem for a collaboration in Detroit. The Lonely rapper informed Slim Shady that he desired to enter his universe.

“He gave me a folder with, like, 30 tracks in there. And out of 30, I picked five. And I recorded all five, and the one that stood out was Smack That. I was like, ‘Bro, this is it’,” he said.

“Once he heard my concept to it, he was like, ‘Yo, I’m jumping on this one’. And I said, ‘You know what, if he jumps on this one, this will be a single’. And that’s the only one we ever had together, besides all those we did. But I still have them. I literally still have those records today. These are all the records that’s gonna drop in the future.”

Smack was released in 2006 for Akon’s album Konvicted. This song has more than 570 million streams on Spotify and more than 950 million views on YouTube.

It is the fifteenth most streamed song in Marshall’s discography and Akon’s most streamed song ever.

