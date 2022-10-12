Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.

The video was uploaded by him on his own Instagram page.

The “Teefa in Trouble” actor frequently refers to the senior actress as his “childhood crush” in order to show his admiration for her.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva killed the video.