Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song

Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song

Articles
Advertisement
Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song

Ali Zafar feels overjoyed to see Madhuri Dixit dancing on his song

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit dancing to Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar’s hit song Sun Re Sajaniya astounded her admirers. Ali Zafar expressed his delight at seeing his favorite actress dance to one of his most well-known songs.

The video was uploaded by him on his own Instagram page.

The “Teefa in Trouble” actor frequently refers to the senior actress as his “childhood crush” in order to show his admiration for her.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

With her hot dance skills and stunning facial expression, the Kalank diva killed the video.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Adnan Raza Mir is getting ready to debut on television
Adnan Raza Mir is getting ready to debut on television
First
First "We Have A Ghost" image introduce David Harbour
Kevin Jonas remembers a
Kevin Jonas remembers a "really bad" proposal disaster
Shaista Lodhi talks about weight loss experience
Shaista Lodhi talks about weight loss experience
Ram Charan was forced to stop production on RRR
Ram Charan was forced to stop production on RRR
"Joyland is truly a joy to watch," says Priyanka Chopra
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story