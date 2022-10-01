Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?

After ten years of being together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumored to have split.

The ideal couple never holds back from publicly expressing their love for one another. They tend to paint the town red and make many other couples envious more frequently. The news is undoubtedly difficult to believe given Ranveer’s intense love for Deepika and the way he extols and owns his ladylove in public.

Unauthorized Twitter user @UmairSandu recently claimed that Deepika’s struggles with mental illness were a major factor in the couple’s impending breakup and that they had reached their breaking point.

BREAKING ! Everything is not OK between #DeepikaPadukone & #RanveerSingh !!! Advertisement — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

His tweet caused a stir among millions of fans who were devastated and crossed their fingers that the rumours weren’t true.

The Happy New Year actress was admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis while she was filming the scenes for her upcoming movie, Project K, starring Prabhas, just a few weeks ago, according to news that circulated online at the time. She was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad right away, where the doctors gave her a thorough examination. This turned the knife in the wound even more.

#DeepikaPadukone is in Severe Depression again since last 3 months ! She is a successful actress & she has personal psychologist as well ! Phr bhi Kya Tension Hai Deepika Ko Jo Khatam Honay Ka Naam Nahi Lay Rahi ??? She also hospitalised last month during shoot of #ProjectK ! pic.twitter.com/ny2PRQKTax Advertisement — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 27, 2022

However, Ranveer Singh addressed all the rumors saying that the scuttlebutt of the couple’s split is ‘fake and baseless’.