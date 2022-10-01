Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?

Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?

Articles
Advertisement
Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?

Are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone splitting?

Advertisement

After ten years of being together, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are rumored to have split.

The ideal couple never holds back from publicly expressing their love for one another. They tend to paint the town red and make many other couples envious more frequently. The news is undoubtedly difficult to believe given Ranveer’s intense love for Deepika and the way he extols and owns his ladylove in public.

Unauthorized Twitter user @UmairSandu recently claimed that Deepika’s struggles with mental illness were a major factor in the couple’s impending breakup and that they had reached their breaking point.

His tweet caused a stir among millions of fans who were devastated and crossed their fingers that the rumours weren’t true.

The Happy New Year actress was admitted to the hospital on an emergency basis while she was filming the scenes for her upcoming movie, Project K, starring Prabhas, just a few weeks ago, according to news that circulated online at the time. She was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad right away, where the doctors gave her a thorough examination. This turned the knife in the wound even more.

However, Ranveer Singh addressed all the rumors saying that the scuttlebutt of the couple’s split is ‘fake and baseless’.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Ayesha Omar enjoying in Beirut, Lebanon with friends and family: See photos
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Mehwish Hayat criticized for her pizza reel
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in
Throwback: Humayun Saeed's kiss in "The Crown" Vulgar or bold? see mixed reactions
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Witney Carson reveals the gender of her second baby
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Mariam Ansari in Photos with Her Husband
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Elle Fanning and boyfriend Max Minghella are “in a better place than ever
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story