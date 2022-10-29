Ariana Grande shares her Jennifer Coolidge impression on IG

The singer recreated the actress from the 2000 film Best in Show.

Jennifer attributes her career revival to Ariana’s imitation of her on The Tonight Show.

She even went to her house for a wardrobe fitting for the singer.

Ariana Grande releases videos of herself and her former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies acting out parts from the 2000 movie Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy, in advance of the Halloween holiday.

Ariana perfectly replicated Jennifer’s style, complete with curly hair, purple makeup, and a distinctive voice.

She captioned the Oct. 28 Instagram post, “Happy Halloween. We did this in May.” You’ll want to scroll through the Instagram gallery to watch the scenes.

And we aren’t the only ones who found the impression impressive, Katy Perry commented, “can this get nominated.”

Even the Legally Blonde star herself chimed, “This is f***ing great,” Jennifer wrote. “I was gonna go as the young boy’s pet weasel from ‘The Watcher’ but now I think I’m gonna go as @arianagrande’s dog Toulouse.”

The impersonation of the actress by Ariana is not new. In fact, Jennifer attributes the singer’s career revival to her imitation of her on The Tonight Show in 2018.

“You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me,” Jennifer told Jimmy Fallon back in January. “I was going through a dead zone. Not much was going on. And then Ariana did this imitation on your show and you encouraged her and then this ball got rolling.”

Jennifer revealed that she first doubted she’d get a reaction, but ultimately decided to do so when a friend of hers suggested she slide into Ariana’s DMs.

“I was like, ‘No! She’s got 260 million followers! Those are robots. The robots answer the DMs,'” Jennifer said. “I did it anyway and then this response came back and then the next thing you know, I was like going to her house getting a wardrobe fitting for ‘thank u, next.'”

She went on to reprise her Legally Blonde role opposite Ariana’s re-imagination of Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in the 2018 music video.

