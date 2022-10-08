Atiqa Odho tells women to leave toxic relationships

Advertisement
Atiqa Odho, a veteran Pakistani actor, has spoken out about things like the brutal murder of Sara Inam by her husband of three months, Shahnawaz Amir.

Odho again wrote about her own bad relationship on her Instagram account and told other women to get out of them.

“I write this in the hope that it may help someone reading it realise that your life is in your own hands. Having survived both physical and emotional abuse as a young woman, I feel it is my duty to help others get out of toxic relationships. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable regardless of who it’s coming from. Walk away and never look back.

A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

“If you allow anyone to mistreat you they will form a habit to do so and it only gets worse with time. The abuser gets addicted to such behaviour and never stops. Your life, your self worth and your dignity are precious so take control of them and be strong. Many will tell you things that weaken your own resolve but never listen to them.

“Only listen to your gut and mind, not even your heart for it falters a lot. Trust me when I say this, you can do much much better so do not compromise and put your life at risk for anyone. Get out while you still can!,” she concluded.

On the work front, Atiqa Oddho’s latest drama serial Kesi Teri Khudgarzi, which starred Dur e Fishan and Danish Taimoor, was praised for her acting.

