Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan steals hearts with latest photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan steals hearts with latest photoshoot

Advertisement
  • The Queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram.
  • Ayeza proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning green outfit.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands.

The Queen of hearts is the most followed Pakistani star on Instagram. Ayeza khan keeps her fans entertained with her beautiful and eternal photoshoots. For her recent Instagram post, Ayeza proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning green outfit.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

Also Read

Throwback: Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video
Throwback: Ayeza Khan’s amazing dance performance on Noori song, watch video

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who is known for...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story