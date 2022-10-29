“Black Adam” expected to earn $108.4 million domestically

Black Adam debuted with a higher-than-expected $67 million.

The movie is projected to earn $24 million over following two weekends.

The Batman dropped by 50% in its second weekend.

The second weekend in a straight will be crucial for Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam, which debuted with a higher-than-expected $67 million the previous weekend.

The superhero movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson as an angry godlike being, earned $7.5 million on Friday and is projected to earn $24 million over the course of the following two weekends.

In 10 days, this will bring the domestic running total of the movie to approximately $108.4 million, which is a far cry from the biggest DC Extended Universe movies.

Johnson’s films typically see second-weekend losses between 44% (Rampage) and 58%, so the anticipated 63% drop for Black Adam is more than usual for him (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw).

The Batman this year dropped by 50% in its second weekend, while Green Lantern, a legendary flop from 2011, plunged by 66% in its second weekend.

After a week, it’s still not apparent whether the $195 million budgeted Black Adam can be viewed as a success for the DCEU, which is struggling mightily to reassemble itself.

The crowd response has been much warmer than the average reviews, though. But with these kinds of costs, movies need to perform well right away to stand a chance of succeeding. Having said that, it is Johnson’s 18th movie to gross more than $100 million.

The romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, is Universal’s counter-programmer, and it is predicted to perform surprisingly well in its second weekend.

The movie over-indexed with a $16 million weekend haul last time, and after a $3.1 million Friday, it is predicted to earn $10 million this time around for a $34 million domestic total so far.

The Lost City from earlier this year is expected to be another great smash aimed at older female audiences, as the movie has crossed the $100 million mark globally.

Prey for the Devil, a Halloween movie from Lionsgate, is predicted to finish third in its opening weekend at the box office.

The film, which was not well regarded, earned $2.8 million on Friday (including Thursday previews) and is anticipated to earn $7 million over the course of the weekend. That is consistent with the recent success of Sony’s The Invitation.

The top five was completed by two classic horror films. The fifth Friday of Smile’s extraordinary run at Paramount brought in $1.5 million.

This weekend, $5 million in revenue is anticipated for the movie, bringing its overall domestic gross to nearly $92 million. With $1.1 million on its third Friday, Universal’s Halloween Ends maintained its downward trend.

This resulted in an anticipated $5 million weekend and a $60 million running domestic total. It should be noted that the movie debuted on the Peacock streaming service day and date, which undoubtedly hurt its chances of doing well at the box office. Additionally, the contentious reception was not helpful.

As with every Halloween weekend, it’s anticipated that overall sales will be modest this weekend, hovering around the $66 million mark.

But as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prepares to begin its box office takeover next month, Black Adam will need to act quickly. Visit this page to watch our interview with Johnson, and follow Collider for additional news.

