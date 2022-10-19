Boman Irani join the cast of Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi

Prabhas is working on several potential initiatives, including Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K.

As the production crew prepares to begin filming, rumours have begun to circulate that Boman Irani has been cast as Prabhas’ grandfather in the drama.

The highly anticipated movie will begin filming on October 20. This is not Boman Irani’s first film for Bollywood.

This is not Boman Irani’s first film for Bollywood. He was earlier seen in the 2013 comedy Atharintiki Daredi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This will be the renowned actor’s second Telugu project. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are also rumoured to portray the female leads in the untitled film. Unknown at this time is the other cast and crew members of the film financed by People’s Media factory production.

The Baahubali actor is also the protagonist in Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin. In the highly anticipated drama, he will share screen time alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Project K, supported by Vyjayanthi Movies, is set in the future and will focus on the timeline of World War III.

In addition, Prabhas is currently filming the action comedy Salaar, directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel. The film will star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, and will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films label.

The Radhe Shyam actor also has Adipurush by Om Raut in his possession. Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon will play significant roles in the film, which is based on the Ramayana epic.

