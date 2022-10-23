Dur-e-Fishan looks gorgeous in white ensemble

Dur-e- Fishan Saleem is a popular Pakistani television actress.

Her roles in the drama series Bharaas, Pardes, and Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan helped her acquire recognition.

She was seen alongside Danish Taimoor in the movie Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

In a gorgeous white ensemble by a well-known fashion designer, the talented rising star Dur-e-Fishan emanates ethereal appeal and timeless grace. Fans are drooling over the actress’s new appearance.

The diva is also adored for her fashion sense and impeccable styling. Her beautiful looks and impressive style statements have become inspirations for many fans. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive following on social media, who look up to her as a positive and inspiring celebrity. Dur-e-Fishan loves interacting with her fans, and never fails to give them a glimpse of her life.

