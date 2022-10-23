Dur-e-Fishan looks gorgeous in white ensemble

Wahaj Ali & Durrefishan Saleem to pair up for upcoming Web Series
Wahaj Ali and Dur-re-Fishan Saleem are pairing up for Zee 5's upcoming...
In a gorgeous white ensemble by a well-known fashion designer, the talented rising star Dur-e-Fishan emanates ethereal appeal and timeless grace. Fans are drooling over the actress’s new appearance.
Dur-e- Fishan Saleem is a popular Pakistani television actress on the rise. Her roles in the drama series Bharaas, Pardes, and Juda Huway Kuch Is Tarhan helped her acquire recognition in the business.
The diva is also adored for her fashion sense and impeccable styling. Her beautiful looks and impressive style statements have become inspirations for many fans. The gorgeous actress enjoys a massive following on social media, who look up to her as a positive and inspiring celebrity. Dur-e-Fishan loves interacting with her fans, and never fails to give them a glimpse of her life.
Check out the post below:
#DureFishan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XtiGeRcz0uAdvertisement
— Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) October 22, 2022
On the work front, She was seen alongside with Danish Taimoor portraying an entitled and abusive character in the movie Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.