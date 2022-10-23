Game of Thrones shares detailed history of the Targaryens

HBO’s House of the Dragon season one finale is October 23.

The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.

House Targaryen dominates over Westeros 200 years.

Oct. 23 marks the first season finale of HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, leaving viewers eager to learn how the on-going Targaryen civil war (also known as The Dance of Dragons) will pan out.

We’ve got your one-stop primer for everything you might have forgotten about the Targaryen dynasty in advance of the season one finale of House of the Dragon on October 23. Get familiar with this.

We could have some knowledge of the Targaryens.

The Targaryen dynasty is split when King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names his first-born daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as the heir.

The Targaryen dynasty is split when King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names his first-born daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as the heir.

Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), the King’s son who is conceived after Rhaenyra is recognised as the heir, challenges her authority later.

Due to internal strife, a civil war between supporters of Rhaenyra and Aegon lasts for decades. And we now know a little bit more about the result owing to a committed Game of Thrones rewatch.

Fans of Game of Thrones may remember that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her brother Viserys served as the Targaryens’ representatives on the show during season one (Harry Lloyd).

What hints about the Targaryens of ancient times does Game of Thrones leave us with? Find out by reading on.

Aemon Targaryen (Peter Vaughan) also made appearances alongside Daenerys and Viserys throughout the entire series.

He was the great-uncle of Daenerys and Viserys and was regarded as the last Targaryen in Westeros.

The identity of Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) father, Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), and his birth name, Aegon VII Targaryen, are ultimately revealed in the season seven finale, making him the successor to the Iron Throne and Daenerys’ cousin.

Simply put, they really wanted to get married to each other.

The family had a reputation for marrying siblings to one another in an effort to preserve the bloodline, according to Game of Thrones.

The pursuit of purity led to certain complications later on because of the inbreeding that occasionally resulted in, for lack of a better term, genetic disorders.

In season eight, Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) remarked of the Targaryens, “Madness and magnificence are two sides of the same coin.

“Every time a new Targaryen is born, the gods toss the coin in the air and the world holds its breath to see how it will land.”

Despite the fact that Daenerys is frequently referred to as the “Mother of Dragons” in Game of Thrones, there aren’t many dragons still alive in the late 200 AD.

Daenerys bemoans the fact that the dragons were kept in captivity at King’s Landing after the Dance of the Dragons almost wiped off the species in the television series.

“A dragon is not a slave. They were terrifying, extraordinary,” Daenerys told Jon about the dragons in season seven.

“They filled people with wonder and awe, and we locked them in here. They wasted away. They grew small. And we grew small, as well.”

In House of The Dragon, you can witness the dragons in all their splendour. It’s all in the name, after all.

King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) is to be credited for this revelation.

In a scene from season three, Joffrey says to Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), “Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather his dragon. It ate her while her son watched.”

Fans of the novel can argue that Rhaenyra’s side triumphs even if Game of Thrones suggests that Aegon eventually defeats her. Why? The Iron Throne was passed down to Aegon III, Rhaenyra’s child with Daemon, after his uncle Aegon II passed away.

