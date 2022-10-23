Advertisement
Hasan Minhaj, who looks like Suryakumar Yadav, tweets humorous ICC request

The International Cricket Council shared the artwork of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Comedian Hasan Minhaj had the perfect response to it (ICC). He, too, knows how much they look alike.

On Sunday, prior to the T20 match against Pakistan, the ICC posted a piece of artwork depicting Suryakumar Yadav on the Top Gun movie poster. ICC stated in a tweet, “Top-Gunning it. Will SKY lead India to victory in the 2022 #T20WorldCup?” In his pilot outfit and all of his flying equipment, the cricketer resembled Hasan rather than Tom Cruise. Even Hasan observed the similarity.

