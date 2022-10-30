George R. R. Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray

HBO and Warner Brothers announced the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20.

The release will include two never-before-seen featurettes and roughly an hour of bonus features.

George R. R. Martin told Random House that Season 1 has numerous deleted scenes

Television has had such a fantastic year so far in 2022. The excellent first season of House of the Dragon was at the center of that (HOTD). Fans of the popular series are still processing what transpired in the shocking last minutes of the prequel to Game of Thrones, which just had its season finale earlier this month. HBO and Warner Brothers swiftly announced the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20 in the wake of the show’s ferocious momentum. George R. R. Martin, the creator of the franchise, has now hinted at the unique features.

Martin told Random House that Season 1 has numerous deleted scenes. He suggested a Blu-ray blooper reel might include those scenes. The famous author doesn’t decide what goes on the physical release, so such items may not be included, but Blu-ray releases often include bloopers and deleted scenes, so we’ll probably receive those. Especially for HOTD. The release will include two never-before-seen featurettes and roughly an hour of bonus features.

The Targaryen Civil War, commonly known as The Dance of Dragons, began in House of the Dragon, around 20 years before Game of Thrones. This prequel exceeded expectations. House of the Dragon Season 1 was a riveting, dialogue-heavy family tragedy and rich wildfire that investigated the collapse of a burning friendship. Rhaenyra Targaryen’s bond with her father, King Viserys, kept this story together emotionally. Season 1 was ten enjoyable hours of television thanks to the endless sea of superb performances, clever script, and stunning direction.

