Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • ‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray

‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray

Articles
Advertisement
‘House of the Dragon’: George R. R. Martin Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray

George R. R. Says Season 1’s Deleted Scenes May Be on Blu-Ray

Advertisement
  • HBO and Warner Brothers announced the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20.
  • The release will include two never-before-seen featurettes and roughly an hour of bonus features.
  • George R. R. Martin told Random House that Season 1 has numerous deleted scenes
Advertisement

Television has had such a fantastic year so far in 2022. The excellent first season of House of the Dragon was at the center of that (HOTD). Fans of the popular series are still processing what transpired in the shocking last minutes of the prequel to Game of Thrones, which just had its season finale earlier this month. HBO and Warner Brothers swiftly announced the physical media release of House of the Dragon for December 20 in the wake of the show’s ferocious momentum. George R. R. Martin, the creator of the franchise, has now hinted at the unique features.

Martin told Random House that Season 1 has numerous deleted scenes. He suggested a Blu-ray blooper reel might include those scenes. The famous author doesn’t decide what goes on the physical release, so such items may not be included, but Blu-ray releases often include bloopers and deleted scenes, so we’ll probably receive those. Especially for HOTD. The release will include two never-before-seen featurettes and roughly an hour of bonus features.

The Targaryen Civil War, commonly known as The Dance of Dragons, began in House of the Dragon, around 20 years before Game of Thrones. This prequel exceeded expectations. House of the Dragon Season 1 was a riveting, dialogue-heavy family tragedy and rich wildfire that investigated the collapse of a burning friendship. Rhaenyra Targaryen’s bond with her father, King Viserys, kept this story together emotionally. Season 1 was ten enjoyable hours of television thanks to the endless sea of superb performances, clever script, and stunning direction.

Also Read

House of the Dragon Official Trailer Brings Violence and War Back to HBO, Watch
House of the Dragon Official Trailer Brings Violence and War Back to HBO, Watch

HBO has released the first trailer for its "Game of Thrones" prequel...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Will Meghan Markle text back to pop icon Beyonce who just set new record at Grammy Awards?
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Morgan Wallen drove Hardy back home from hospital, says mother Sarah
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Phil for NY Phil
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Scott Alexander passes unexpectedly at age of 52
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Reese Witherspoon wishes Ashton Kutcher on his 45th birthday
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Kim Kardashian under criticism due to this reason
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story