  Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about "The Legend of Maula Jatt"
Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about "The Legend of Maula Jatt"

Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

  • Himaima Malick made a comeback to the big screen following a five-year absence.
  • The actress revealed that German instructors had taught her how to ride a horse and use a sword.
  • Zara Shahjaan and other designers were consulted on the clothes for the film.
The Legend of Maula Jatt, Humaima Malick’s most recent endeavor, has become a hit, and she is relishing it.

The actress, 34, revealed some juicy details about the effort and commitment the entire ensemble had made to the Bilal Lashari directed the film.

The Ishq Junoon Deewangi singer disclosed that German instructors had taught her how to ride a horse and use a sword. She said that Zara Shahjaan and other designers were consulted on the clothes. International trainers provided expert training to makeup artists for use on the sets.

Prior to the film’s filming, the lead cast, according to the Bol actress, was also instructed in javelin throwing.

The Barish Ke Ansoo actor claimed that Malick’s portrayal of Noori Natt, the villain in The Legend of Maula Jatt, had one shortcoming.

Malick made a comeback to the big screen following a five-year absence in terms of his career. She last appeared in Chapter 2.

