Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer gearing up for a new project

Advertisement
  • Neelam Muneer is all set to share the screen with Imran Abbas.
  • The drama serial will be made under the 7th Sky Entertainment label.
  • Ramish Rizvi is rumored to be directing and Jahanzeb Qamar writing the drama.
Advertisement

The most recent drama serials in Pakistan are advancing and thriving because of their magnificent cinematography, excellent storylines, and flawless acting abilities of the great actors.

Ahram-e-Junoon, a drama with a lengthy history of shattering box office records and featuring Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer in key roles, is the most recent addition to this list. The drama serial will be made under the 7th Sky Entertainment label.

The actress from Kaisi Khushi Lekar Aaya Chand and the star of Khuda Aur Muhabbat has once again captured the attention of online users with their remarkable on-screen presence.

Ramish Rizvi is rumored to be directing and Jahanzeb Qamar writing Ahram-e-Junoon.

In terms of his professional life, Muneer was last spotted in Pyar Deewangi Hai, Mohabbat Daagh Ki Surat, Qayamat, Kahin Deep Jaley, and Bikhray Moti.

While Abbas appeared in the films Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Jo Tu Chahey, Thora Sa Haq, and Darr Khuda Say.

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Neelum Muneer Turn Down Ishq Zahe Naseeb?
Why Did Neelum Muneer Turn Down Ishq Zahe Naseeb?

Neelum Muneer is a stunning Pakistani model and actress. She has been...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry tells he had first panic attack with Kate and William
Prince Harry tells he had first panic attack with Kate and William
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's intimate kiss as she congratulates him
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's intimate kiss as she congratulates him
Kartik Aaryan admits he was hesitant to slap Paresh Rawal
Kartik Aaryan admits he was hesitant to slap Paresh Rawal
Meesha Shafi releases first look from her movie
Meesha Shafi releases first look from her movie "Mustache"
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Jannat Mirza cooked keema shimla mirch at Yoro Park
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Prince Harry recounts Kate Middleton 'threatened to swallow us whole'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story