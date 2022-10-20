Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake celebrates their 10th anniversary.

Singer posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram that included throwback shots of the duo.

On October 19, 2012, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Italy.

Advertisement

Justin Timberlake posted a lovely message to his wife Jessica Biel in honour of their 10th wedding anniversary.

On October 19, Wednesday, the SexyBack singer posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram that included throwback shots of the duo taken at various points and locations throughout their relationship.

The post’s caption read: “10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) Advertisement

The couple provided an insight inside their blissful marriage, from cozy date nights to trips to far-off places. A brief video showed the couple sharing a plate of spaghetti on a fancy date while acting out a scene from “Lady and the Tramp.”

According to reports, the post featured a recent photo of the couple getting ready for a date night on the red carpet at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala earlier this month.

The 40-year-old actress re-posted the touching tribute on her own Instagram Story with the caption, “Ten years [red heart emoji].”

Jessica talked about her love for her spouse and how he keeps the romance alive in an interview with Entertainment Tonight before their significant anniversary.

Advertisement

We could be married, but we have to keep dating, Justin often tells me, and it’s really true, Jessica said. “Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment,” she said. “You just have to keep finding time for one another and keeping each other at the top of your priority list. And engage in your shared passions.

On October 19, 2012, they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Italy. According to ET, the pair has since shared a number of significant events, including the births of their two boys, numerous professional alliances, significant birthdays, and more.

Also Read Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at Paris Louis Vuitton Show Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attended the Louis Vuitton presentation in Paris....