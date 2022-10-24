Johnny Depp to tour UK with his rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires in 2023

Advertisement
Johnny Depp will perform live along with his band Hollywood Vampires in UK – Twitter

  • Hollywood Vampires will debut in Scarborough in July 2023 featuring Johnny Depp.
  • The band was forced to cancel their 2020 tour because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The next concert will mark Johnny Depp’s first U.K. tour.
Next year, Johnny Depp and his rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires will embark on a highly anticipated tour of the United Kingdom.

The rock band, composed of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, will debut in Scarborough in July 2023. In addition, guitarist Tommy Henriksen will join the tour.

The band was forced to cancel their 2020 tour because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2012, the 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor launched the American rock supergroup. The next concert will mark Johnny Depp’s first U.K. tour as a musician since he won his dramatic defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Edward Scissorhands actor resumed his music career after winning a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Heard. In addition, he released a music CD titled 18 with legendary rock musician Jeff Beck.

Cooper, speaking on the forthcoming tour, stated: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.”

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.”

The tour of the United Kingdom will begin in Scarborough on 5 July and continue to Swansea, Manchester, London, and Birmingham before concluding in Glasgow on 12 July.

