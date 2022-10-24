Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali with full zeal

The Diwali celebrations at the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut started with puja.

The Diwali celebrations at the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut started with puja. She updated followers on Instagram Stories with fresh images of her home, which now included a fully refurbished temple. She also provided a sneak peek of her Diwali-specific outfit, which featured a blue embroidered suit and a thick red dupatta.

As folks started getting ready for the puja at home, she conveyed her “mood of the day.” Staff were observed decorating the home with garlands of yellow and orange marigolds while seated on her balcony. A video footage of Kangana performing pooja with a priest was shown after it. She also gave a detailed tour of her newly adorned temple, which featured vibrant, fresh flowers.

In front of the temple, she shared a photo of herself. Ritu, her sister-in-law, also accompanied her. She also included a picture of herself alone in which her traditional clothing was almost completely visible.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut revealed the subject of her upcoming biopic—Bengali theatre artist Noti Binodini. She will work with director Pradeep Sarkar on a project. She expressed her excitement for the opportunity to work with Pradeep in a statement, stating, “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country.”

The last time we saw Kangana, she was in the box office dud Dhaakad. She will soon be featured in the upcoming period drama Emergency as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She is the director. She also has Tejas, where she will be portrayed as an air force pilot, in addition to this. She is also supporting the forthcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.