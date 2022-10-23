Katrina Kaif sets internet on fire with her new Diwali outfit

Katrina posted a stunning snapshot of herself in traditional attire.

Donned a saree adorned with traditional ornamentation that made her sparkle.

She enhanced her outfit with a pair of white earrings with a green center stone and two gold-toned rings.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif stunned her admirers when she uploaded a photograph of herself wearing a stunning traditional outfit to celebrate Diwali.

Sunday on Instagram, Katrina Kaif posted a Diwali stunning snapshot of herself in traditional attire. She looked fantastic in her lovely holiday attire.

The actress from Ek Tha Tiger, who never fails to impress fans with her design sense, attempted to communicate the stories of eastern history with her mesmerizing beauty in a saree adorned with traditional ornamentation that made her sparkle.

The actress combined the shimmering dress with a sleeveless black and silver shirt partially concealed by a ruffled dupatta.

She amplified her outfit with a pair of white earrings with a green center stone and two gold-toned rings that drew all the appropriate attention.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina donned a glamorous look with a highlighted face, glossy light pink lips, and kohl-darkened eyes that harmoniously complemented her exquisite attire. To enhance her appearance, the Bollywood star wore her hair down. She closed her eyes to achieve a bridal appearance, with lilies dancing on her cheeks.

Also Read Katrina Kaif reveals ‘best thing’ about husband Vicky Kaushal The well-known Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif wed the gifted actor Vicky Kaushal...