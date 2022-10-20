Kendall Jenner isn’t a ‘mean girl’

Kendall Jenner doesn’t want to be thought of as a “mean girl.”

She gets “really anxious” when she’s in a crowd.

The 26-year-old model said she gets “really anxious” when she’s in a crowd, and it bothers her that people think her quietness means she’s mean.

On “The Kardashians,” she talked about going to Las Vegas with her friends to promote her 818 tequila brand. She said, “I know I’m here for work, and there’s a part of me that’s enjoying myself and a part of me that’s just really anxious, because I don’t always love big crowds for probably some obvious reasons.”

“I feel like anything I do, anything, gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say.

“The narrative has got so out of hand about me and my family that there’s just no changing it anymore.”

Asked about the misconceptions she’s heard about herself, she added: “Oh, my God, so many things!

“I think the one that hurts the most is that people think I’m a mean girl, because that’s just not the case.

“It can be upsetting when someone is questioning your character, if only people knew me.”

Not only did Kendall – who is dating Devin Booker – find the event in Las Vegas “very overwhelming”, she admitted she “craved the complete opposite” in her life.

She admitted of her ideal: “I wanna be on a farm in Wyoming with a ton of animals. That’s where I wanna be.”

The brunette beauty also told of how she struggled to make friends as a teenager because of her family’s fame.

She said: “They just wanted to come over to be on [the show]. So my walls went up then.

“I also just get uncomfortable, I never want to be like, ‘Hey, do you want to be on my show?’ ”

But after 15 years in the spotlight, Kendall has “gotten a lot more comfortable with it.”