Kim Kardashian faces unpleasant reaction by fans at NFL game

Kim Kardashian met with a rather unpleasant reaction from the crowd.

The Kardashians star was booed by the audience after she appeared on jumbotron.

Pop star John Legend was also at the game and was cheered by the crowd.

When Kim Kardashian and her son Saint went to see the Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday, the crowd had a fairly harsh reaction to them.

The audience booed The Kardashians star, 41, after she appeared on the jumbotron and exchanged a kiss with the referee during the game at SoFi Stadium.

The crowd applauded when pop musician John Legend appeared on the screen while he was also there at the game. But when it was Kardashian’s turn, the raucous applause quickly changed to jeers.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬 John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P Advertisement — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022

Despite the strong criticism from other audience members, the founder of SKIMS grinned and waved.

Stephen Amell, meanwhile, tweeted his support for the reality TV personality, “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment.”

“When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous,” he said in his conclusion.

Kim completed her chic sporty look with a long-sleeved shirt and sports top while wearing a black catsuit-style outfit from Balenciaga.

On her Instagram Story, she also posted some images and videos from their day out.

