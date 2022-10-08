Kimberly Stewart rekindled romance’ with Scott Disick causing stress with brother Sean

Advertisement

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart’s rekindled romance is reportedly affecting her ties with her ‘very protective’ brother Sean.

The reality star, 39, who has dated a number of high-profile women.

Including Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, is ‘scared that Kimberly will break his heart’. Advertisement The rekindled romance between Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart is said to be affecting her relationship with her’very protective’ brother Sean. A source told Page Six that the reality star, 39, who has dated a number of high-profile women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, is’scared that Kimberly will break [Disick’s] heart.’ ‘Sean is very protective of Scott,’ the source said, before adding that the siblings ‘do not get along at all.’ According to the source, Kimberly ‘doesn’t think her brother is’smart’ and lacks ‘any ambition.’ ‘He was always complaining about her. ‘She bosses him around, yells at him, and basically tries to tell him how to run his life,’ said an insider. Also Read ).push({}); ).push({});

‘Her relationship with Scott can’t help things between the two siblings,’ the insider added.

According to the source, the trio is’super dysfunctional,’ and the siblings’ relationship is constantly ‘up and down.’

‘Now that Scott is back [in Sean’s life], Sean is overly greedy about the time he spends with him,’ explains the source.

Disick and Kimberly first sparked dating rumours after his split from Kardashian in 2015, but the model’s mother put an end to it by telling the world they’re just old ‘friends’ and there’s ‘absolutely no truth to’ the rumours.

Scott was then seen hanging out with Kimberly, Rod, and her brother Sean in May as Kourtney prepared to marry Travis Barker in Italy, as well as on a series of dinner dates in recent weeks.

Also Read

).push({});