Kylie Jenner reveals Stormi’s connection with baby brother

Kylie Jenner has shown her fans how sweet her family life is.

The Kardashians star, who made headlines for her stunning outfits at Paris Fashion Week, shared a sweet photo of her cute kids getting closer and more loving with each other.

The 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics posted a series of cute photos on Instagram with the caption “home” and butterfly emojis.

Pictures of her 8-month-old son, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, were in the post. A candid picture of Kylie in a bikini and looking down at her son was also in the carousel.

Even though the makeup mogul has kept her second child’s name and face hidden from the public, she did post a picture of his tiny feet, which left her fans in awe.

In another picture, Stormi Webster, Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter, wore the same sneakers as her baby brother, which showed how much she loved him.

Stormi was also petting a white horse in the post, and she was wearing a casual outfit with a beaded bracelet.

Travis Scott is the father of Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi and her 8-month-old son.