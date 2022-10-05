Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Loretta Lynn’s death draws tributes from musicians

Loretta Lynn’s death draws tributes from musicians

Articles
Advertisement
Loretta Lynn’s death draws tributes from musicians

Loretta Lynn’s death draws tributes from musicians

Advertisement
  • Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.
  • Over the course of her six decades in the industry, the self-taught musician had a significant effect.
  • Dolly Parton says “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville”.
Advertisement

New York: Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90, set the bar for country music and was its most lauded female performer ever.

Over the course of her six decades in the industry, the self-taught musician had a significant effect. When word of her passing broke, her fellow artists showered her with admiration and sympathies.

Here is a selection of tributes to Lynn:

Singer Dolly Parton: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We´ve been like sisters all the years we´ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I´m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Sister and Fellow Singer Crystal Gayle: “The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta”

Grande Ole Opry music venue in Nashville: “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you´ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you”

Advertisement

Singer Mickey Guyton: “Rest in power sweet angel”

Singer Darius Rucker: “She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

Country Music Association: “We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Country Music legend @LorettaLynnOfficial, the Coal Miner´s Daughter. She paved the way for so many, inspired generations of female musicians and has forever left a mark on Country Music´s history.”

Singer Margo Price: “It´s safe to say I wouldn´t even be making country music today if it weren´t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama.”

Singer Leann Rimes: “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn”

Nashville Songwriters Association: “Country music lost its Queen today. Loretta Lynn, we will always honor and love you.”

Advertisement

Singer Trace Adkins: “The poet that could contextualize her life has yet to be born. I´ll cherish the memories of the times I was in her presence. Rest In peace, darling.”

Singer Ingrid Andress: “there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever.”

Also Read

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler pays honor to Lisa Marie Presley after her death
Austin Butler pays honor to Lisa Marie Presley after her death
Prince Harry has 'secret technique' for regaining King Charles and William's trust
Prince Harry has 'secret technique' for regaining King Charles and William's trust
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Prince Harry worries for Prince William children
Prince Harry worries for Prince William children
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer of Teen Mom, are returning to TV
Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer of Teen Mom, are returning to TV
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story