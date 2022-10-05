Loretta Lynn’s death draws tributes from musicians

Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Dolly Parton says “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville”.

New York: Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90, set the bar for country music and was its most lauded female performer ever.

Over the course of her six decades in the industry, the self-taught musician had a significant effect. When word of her passing broke, her fellow artists showered her with admiration and sympathies.

Here is a selection of tributes to Lynn:

Singer Dolly Parton: “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We´ve been like sisters all the years we´ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I´m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Sister and Fellow Singer Crystal Gayle: “The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you Loretta”

Grande Ole Opry music venue in Nashville: “60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories. Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you´ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn. We love you”

Singer Mickey Guyton: “Rest in power sweet angel”

Singer Darius Rucker: “She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel.”

Country Music Association: “We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of Country Music legend @LorettaLynnOfficial, the Coal Miner´s Daughter. She paved the way for so many, inspired generations of female musicians and has forever left a mark on Country Music´s history.”

Singer Margo Price: “It´s safe to say I wouldn´t even be making country music today if it weren´t for Loretta Lynn. She showed me what it looked like to be a musician and a mama.”

Singer Leann Rimes: “oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn”

Nashville Songwriters Association: “Country music lost its Queen today. Loretta Lynn, we will always honor and love you.”

Singer Trace Adkins: “The poet that could contextualize her life has yet to be born. I´ll cherish the memories of the times I was in her presence. Rest In peace, darling.”

Singer Ingrid Andress: “there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever.”

