Lux Style Awards 2022 Nominations List

Award shows are both praised and derided worldwide. Every nation has a unique lineup of entertainment industry awards events. Oscars for Hollywood and Filmfare for Bollywood have both been presented. We used to have the Nigar Awards in Pakistan, where talent was honored, however, those earlier award events were discontinued as the business declined. The Lux Style Accolades, which have been held for more than 20 years, are the latest significant awards in Pakistan’s entertainment sector. As a result, Lux is the most coveted prize in the nation.

The 2022 nominees for the Lux Style Awards have been announced. Although there have been complaints about the awards’ nomination procedure for a while, nothing has actually changed. The nominees for this year are listed below:

FILMS:

1. Film Actor Of The Year:

Bilal Abbas Khan-Khel Khel Mein



Advertisement

Faizan Sheikh-Udham PathakJunaid Khan-Kahay Dil Jidhar

2. Film Actress Of The Year:

Sajal Aly-Khel Khel Mein

Mansha Pasha-Kahay Dil Jidhar

Marina Syed-Sheenogai

Advertisement

3. Film Of The Year:

Khel Khel Mein

Sheenogai

Kahay Dil Jidhar

4. Film Playback Song Of The Year:

Mastam- Kahay Dil Jidhar



Advertisement

Nayi Soch- Khel Khel Mein

MUSIC:

1. Song Of The Year:

Haaray-Abdul Hannan

Do Hazar Bees-Uzair Jaiswal

Azaad Hain-Young Stunners



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cricket Khidaiye-Atif AslamKhata-Talha YunusDubne De-Hassan and RoshaanQaum Mulk Sultanat-Hassan and RoshaanTalash-Hassan and RoshaanBhopali-Zeeshan AliLarsha Pekhawar-Ali ZafarTalaash-Young StunnersStunners-Young StunnersIraday-Danish RoomiWoh Bhi Kya Din Thay-Hassan Bin ShaheenPaisa-Hasan RaheemPromises-Shamoon Ismail9MM-Talha AnjumInqilab-Talha YunusTere Jiya Koi Nai-Uzair JaiswalHaath Baandh-Talhah YunusToofan-Hassan and RoshaanShola-TowersShayad-Talhah YunusIntroduction-Faris ShafiAuqaat-Young StunnersShaam-TowersShayar-Talha YunusLaga Reh-Young StunnersFaasla-Shamoon IsmailWhy Not Meri Jaan-Young StunnersYaad-Asim AzharAyi Bahaar-KashmirWild-Talha YunusAfsanay-Young StunnersMutaasir-Talha YunusBoli-Zeeshan AliAARZU-Talha AnjumZindagi SSe Maut Tak-Talha AnjumZehar-Talha YunusFilhaal-TowersPardha-Zeeshan AliRaabta-Talha AnjumSafar-Talha YunusAarzu-Hasan RaheemIltija-Talha YunusSeedhi Baat-Towers

Total Nominations: 40+

2. Singer Of The Year:

Young Stunners-Why Not Meri Jaan

Kashir-Aayi Bahar

Bilal Saeed-Baari



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haasan and Roshaan-TalashToofanDoobne DeQaum Mulk SaltanatShamoon Ismail-PromisesFaaslaTalha Anjum-9MMAarzuRaabtaZindagi Se Maut TakTalha Yunus-Haath BaandIltijaInqilabKhataMutaasirSafarShayadShayaarWildZeharTowers-FilhaalSeedhi BaatShaamSholaUzair Jaiswal-Do Hazaar BeesTere Jiya Koi NaiYoung Stunners-AfsanayAuqaatAzaad HainLaga RehStunnerTalaash

3. Most Streamed Of The Year:

Aisay Kaisay-Hasan Raheem

Agency-Talha Anjum



Advertisement

Why Not Meri Jaan-Young StunnersAfsanay-Young StunnersYaad-Asim Azhar

4. Best Live Performance Of The Year:

Taha G-Mann Mein Tu

Taha G-Pyaar Da Meter

Advertisement

TELEVISION:

1. Best TV Long Serial:

Dil Na Umeed To Nahi

Rang Mahal

Main Hari Piya

Badnaseeb



Advertisement

Advertisement

MohlatIshq JalebiMere ApneBenaamMastersWafa Be MolAye MuhabbatAzmaishMujhe Vida KarNand

2. Best TV Actor:

Ahmed Ali Akbar-Parizaad



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imran Ashraf-Raqs e BismilOmair Rana-Dil Na Umeed To NahiJunaid Khan-Ek Jhooota Lafz e MohabbatDanish Taimoor-Ishq HaiShahroz Sabzwari-NandOsman Khalid Butt-Chupke ChupkeBilal Abbas-DunkAdeel Hussain-Akhir Kab TakUsman Mukhtar-Hum Kahan Ke Sachay ThayNouman Ijaz-Raqeeb SeMuneeb Butt-Mujhe Vida KarFaysal Quraishi-FitoorFaysal Quraishi-Log Kya KaheingeAli Ansari-Rang MahalFeroze Khan-Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3Mohsin Abbas-GhamandiSheheryar Munawar-Pehli Si MuhabbatAsad Siddiqui-Aye Musht e KhaakAhsan Khan-QayamatSami Khan-MohlatAzfar Rehman-Tehra AanganShahroz Sabzwari-Aye Mohabbat

Total Nominations: 23

3. Best TV Actress:

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi-Mohlat

Hiba Bukhari-Berukhi

Zara Noor Abbas-Phaans

Ushna Shah-Akhir Kab Tak

Iqra Aziz-Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Meher Bano-Tehra Aangan



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hira Mani-Main Haari PiyaNeelam Muneer-QayamatMahira Khan-Hum Kahan Ke Sachay ThayAmna Ilyas-Ek Jhoota Lafz e MohabbatAyeza Khan-Chupke ChupkeIqra Aziz-Raqeeb SeAnum Fayyaz-Aye MohabbatSarah Khan-Raqs e BismilKinza Hashmi-AazmaishHadiqa Kiani-Raqeeb SeYumna Zaidi-Dil Na Umeed To NahiMinal Khan-Ishq HaiDur e Fishan-PardesAiza Awan-Ek Jhoota Lafz MohabbatMadiha Imam-Ishq JalebiNazis Jahangir-GhamandiHiba Bukhari-FitoorMaya Ali-Pehli Si MohabbatSehar Khan-Rang Mahal

Total Nominations:25

4. Best Original Sound Track:

Rang Mahal

Ek Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat

Be Rukhi



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

MohlatShehnaiRaqs e BismilIshq HaiHum Kahan Ke Sachay ThayDil Na Umeed To NahiFitoorRaqeeb SeBadduaChupke ChupkeKhuda Aur Mohabbat 3QayamatParizaadIshq JalebiPehli Si Mohabbat

Total Nominations:18

5. Best TV Play:

Pardes



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pehli Si MohabbatTehra AanganHum Kahan Ke Sachay ThayNeeli Zinda HaiGhamandiRaqeeb SeParizaadEk Jhoota Lafz MohabbatBadduaKhuda Aur Mohabbat 3QayamatFitoorAkhir Kab TakIshq HaiRaqs e BismilChupke ChupkeAulaadDil Na Umeed To Nahi

Total Nominations: 19

Also Read The third decade of LUX Style Awards will celebrate and reward Pakistani talent! LUX Style Awards have been the highest honour for recognising talent in...