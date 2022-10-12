Mehar Bano ties the knot with Shahrukh Kazim in Nikaah ceremony

Mehar Bano recently got married to producer Shahrukh Kazim.

A makeup artist has confirmed Mehar Bano, Shahrukh Kazim Ali’s marriage.

Mehar Bano is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actresses in both dramas and motion pictures. The drama series Meray Pass Tum Ho and the song Lashkara Mere Humnasheen are at the top of the list of Mehr’s most popular works.

Advertisement

Mehar Bano gave her followers some happy news a few months ago when she got engaged to producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali. And her wedding was simply celebrated in Lahore during the day with the presence of famous people and close friends.

She didn’t want Mehar and Shahrukh’s engagement images to go viral on social media, but the photographer managed to make them do just that, and that’s how word of Mehar and Shahrukh’s engagement spread.

A makeup artist has confirmed Mehar Bano and Shahrukh Kazim Ali’s marriage (Nikkahfied). However, neither Mehar nor her spouse have officially announced this news. Additionally, this makeup artist posted pictures of her mehndi and barat attire on Instagram. She appears to be looking lot more stunning in the viral photos when she is dressed in a crimson bridal ensemble.

Advertisement

Mehar Bano often receives criticism on social media for her bold dance, bold remark, and bold photo session than for her performance.

Also Read Mehar Bano supports Feroze Khan’s ex-wife after their divorce Since the news of his separation spread widely on social media, Feroze...