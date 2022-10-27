Netflix has cancelled “Maldivas,” no season 2 is scheduled

Advertisement
  • The comedy-drama, debuted on June 15th, 2022.
  • Maldivas follows a young woman who moves into a posh condo community.
  • To investigate about a mystery.
‘Maldivas’ , one of Netflix’s popular new Brazilian series from 2022 won’t be coming back for a second season. Maldivas has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season.

The comedy-drama, which Natalia Klein developed and acted in, debuted on Netflix in every country on June 15th, 2022.

The series’ official synopsis is provided below:  “To investigate a mystery, a young woman moves into a posh condo community, where she comes into contact with its quirky — and suspicious — residents.”

Watch the official trailer of Maldivas ;

The Brazilian publication iG (through its People branch) and journalists Gabriel Perline and Gabriela Ramos are the sources of the cancellation information.

On October 25th, it was officially announced that there would be no more seasons of the show.

On the website, it is written (in English and Brazilian Portuguese):

“The entire cast has already received a notice that their schedules are free, as there will be no more new seasons, which took everyone by surprise, as Maldives was heavily commented on social media.”

How did Maldivas do on Netflix? Did its success contribute to its cancellation?

The programme most likely appeared in the Brazilian top 10s for a number of days, but FlixPatrol reports that it only remained in the TV top 10s for 14 days, earning 108 points.

Maldivas also had little success in other areas. It was only present in Portugal’s top 10 lists for nine days. Additionally, it gained a few points in Jamaica and Mauritius.

Between June 12 and June 26, the programme appeared in the Non-English worldwide top 10, gaining 19.76 million hours before abruptly vanishing, just like the top 10.

Maldivas will be added to the expanding list of initiatives that have been shelved in 2022, though the list is likely much longer given that we don’t always learn about shelved projects.

However, there is still a tonne of Brazilian content being produced by Netflix. Whether it’s the Brazilian reality series or the written series, there’s a lot coming up.

The untitled Candelaria massacre, DNA do Crime, B.O., Meu Cunhado é um Vampiro, as well as new seasons of Sintonia, Back to 15, and Smother-in-Law were all released by Netflix in September 2022.

The future of other Brazilian games like Reality Z, Kissing Game, Gloria, Summer Heat, and Omniscient has still to be announced, so we’re still waiting.

