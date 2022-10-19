Photos: Manushi Chhillar shares alluring pictures from Amritsar

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress and model.

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress and model who was the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. She represented her state of Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant.

Manushi went to Amritsar to see Sri Harmandir Sahib, which is better known as the Golden Temple. She posted photos from her visit on Wednesday to her Instagram account. For the visit, she wore a white salwar suit. A lot of her fans responded to her post. She captioned her post, “Gratitude & Blessings.”

Take a look!

