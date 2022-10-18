Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert

Sahir Ali Bagga, a well-known music producer and singer in Pakistan, couldn’t resist jumping on the Pasoori bandwagon.

Sahir Ali Bagga, a well-known music producer and singer in Pakistan, couldn’t resist jumping on the Pasoori bandwagon. He is one of many national and international artists who have covered the hit song, which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The composer of the Ishq-e-Benaam OST recently sang at a concert. When he started singing the Coke Studio 14 banger, the crowd went crazy. Many people liked Bagga, but people on the internet couldn’t agree on whether Sethi’s original version or the soulful version by Badnamiyan singer was better.

Even though the crowd cheered when the singer from Koi Dil Mein sang Pasoori, people are still arguing about which version is the best.

Pasoori, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, garnered 300+ million YouTube views. Pasoori is the first Coke Studio and Pakistani song to appear on Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart. Ms. Marvel episode 4 featured Sethi-Gill.

Yeh mumkin tou nahin, Malang, Baazi, Rab Waaris, Roye Roye, Dhola, and Badnamiyan are Bagga’s professional works. Bagga received the Pride of Performance Award for his work in Pakistani music.

