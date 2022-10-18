Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert

Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert

Articles
Advertisement
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert

Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert

Advertisement
  • Sahir Ali Bagga, a well-known music producer and singer in Pakistan, couldn’t resist jumping on the Pasoori bandwagon.
  • He is one of many national and international artists who have covered the hit song, which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.
  • The composer of the Ishq-e-Benaam OST recently sang at a concert
Advertisement

Sahir Ali Bagga, a well-known music producer and singer in Pakistan, couldn’t resist jumping on the Pasoori bandwagon. He is one of many national and international artists who have covered the hit song, which was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

The composer of the Ishq-e-Benaam OST recently sang at a concert. When he started singing the Coke Studio 14 banger, the crowd went crazy. Many people liked Bagga, but people on the internet couldn’t agree on whether Sethi’s original version or the soulful version by Badnamiyan singer was better.

Even though the crowd cheered when the singer from Koi Dil Mein sang Pasoori, people are still arguing about which version is the best.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

Advertisement

Pasoori, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, garnered 300+ million YouTube views. Pasoori is the first Coke Studio and Pakistani song to appear on Spotify’s Viral 50 – Global chart. Ms. Marvel episode 4 featured Sethi-Gill.

Yeh mumkin tou nahin, Malang, Baazi, Rab Waaris, Roye Roye, Dhola, and Badnamiyan are Bagga’s professional works. Bagga received the Pride of Performance Award for his work in Pakistani music.

Also Read

Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga collabs for the anthem of Kashmir Premiere League
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga collabs for the anthem of Kashmir Premiere League

  Aima Baigncollaborated with Sahir Ali Bagga for the Kashmir Premier League...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Hira Umer posts amazing pictures and reels on her Instagram
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Viral couple Asad and Nimra revealed their YouTube income
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Adnan Siddiqui calls the Mission Majnu 'factually incorrect'
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Jay Leno's Garage aired its seventh and final season last fall
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Camila Mendes spent years battling an eating disorder
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
Kiran Ashfaque looks gorgeous in her latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story