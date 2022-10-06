Saniya Shamshad celebrates her birthday in style

Saniya is a Pakistani actress and model.

Saniya celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Tere Pehlu Mein, Larka Karachi Da Larki Lahore Di, and many more.

Advertisement

Saniya Shamshad is an alluring Pakistani actress and model who also has experience in hosting. She began her career in 2011.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Tere Pehlu Mein, Larka Karachi Da Larki Lahore Di, Dhamak, Karachi Weds Lahore, Mera Huzoor, Agar Tum Na Hotai, Kesi Aurat Hoon Mein and many more.

Sania Shamshad celebrated her birthday and shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations with her fans and followers on her Instagram account.

Have a look at the cute photos.

Advertisement

Saniya is married to Hidayath Syed and has a cute little son named Azlan Syed.

Also Read Saniya Shamshad shares her son Azlan’s 1st birthday snaps Saniya Shamshad is a gorgeous and successful Pakistani model, actress, and host...