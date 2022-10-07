Advertisement
Sarwat Gilani shares stunning photos from her trip to UK

Sarwat Gilani is a Pakistani actress with a lot of talent who has been in a lot of successful projects. She has worked in many popular dramas including Azar Ki Ayegi Barat, Meri Zaat Zarra E Benishan, Zakhm, Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu, Aahista Aahista, Seeta Bagri, Pujaran and Churails. She has also been in Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, a full-length movie.

Sarwat Gilani recently played a role in the movie Joyland, which was co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat and directed by Saim Sadiq.

The cast and crew of “Joyland” are in the United Kingdom right now for its Oscar-nominated event/premiere. Malala is also a producer on the movie, according to reports. The team at Joyland also made her feel welcome.

They are Gilani, Rao Ali Khan, Sarmad Khoosat, and Saim Sadiq. She has put up a lot of pictures from her trip to the United Kingdom. The new movie by Sarwat Gilani is also getting a lot of good reviews.

Look at the pictures of Sarwat with her coworkers!

