Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance moves Sets the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance moves which immediately catches the eye of netizens and it gets viral. She has 3.9M following on her Instagram account.
Adorning a beautiful ivory gown, Alizeh Shah and legendary singer Shazia Manzoor showcased killer dance moves and unmatchable energy whilst setting the ramp on fire.
Have a look!
