Throwback: Sania Mirza amazes fans with Punjabi comments

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik were in Pakistan for perfume company activities.

At that time, Sania talked with fans at a local mall while attending an event in Lahore, She said in Punjabi, “Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who have not seen Lahore).”

In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: “Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived).”

Have a look:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Malik and Mirza dazzled Karachi fans with their fashion choices during an event to promote their perfume brands in Pakistan on Saturday.

Sania was dressed elegantly in a maroon kaftan with gold embellishments. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, a well-known Pakistani designer, created the stunning ensemble (HSY).

Advertisement

Also Read Sania Mirza shares sister goals with Anam Mirza in a video Sania Mirza, a former tennis player from India, has been very active...