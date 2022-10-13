Advertisement
Throwback: Sania Mirza amazes fans with Punjabi comments

Articles
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik were in Pakistan for perfume company activities.

At that time, Sania talked with fans at a local mall while attending an event in Lahore, She said in Punjabi, “Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who have not seen Lahore).”

In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: “Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived).”

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Malik and Mirza dazzled Karachi fans with their fashion choices during an event to promote their perfume brands in Pakistan on Saturday.

Sania was dressed elegantly in a maroon kaftan with gold embellishments. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, a well-known Pakistani designer, created the stunning ensemble (HSY).

Also Read

Sania Mirza shares sister goals with Anam Mirza in a video
Sania Mirza shares sister goals with Anam Mirza in a video

Sania Mirza, a former tennis player from India, has been very active...

