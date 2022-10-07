Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi

Sania Mirza is in Pakistan with her husband, renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik, for a series of events to introduce their perfume companies.
Sania talked with fans at a local mall on Sunday while attending an event in Lahore. “Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who have not seen Lahore),” the tennis player chanted.
In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: “Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived).”
Malik and Mirza dazzled Karachi fans with their fashion choices during an event to promote their perfume brands in Pakistan on Saturday.
Sania was dressed elegantly in a maroon kaftan with gold embellishments. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, a well-known Pakistani designer, created the stunning ensemble (HSY).
