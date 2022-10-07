Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi

Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi

Articles
Advertisement
Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi

Throwback: Sania Mirza amazes fans with Punjabi comments

Advertisement

Sania Mirza is in Pakistan with her husband, renowned cricketer Shoaib Malik, for a series of events to introduce their perfume companies.

Sania talked with fans at a local mall on Sunday while attending an event in Lahore. “Jinne Lahore nahi wekhiya (those who have not seen Lahore),” the tennis player chanted.

In response, the fans completed the slogan saying: “Wo jamia hi nahi (you have not lived).”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Advertisement


Malik and Mirza dazzled Karachi fans with their fashion choices during an event to promote their perfume brands in Pakistan on Saturday.

Sania was dressed elegantly in a maroon kaftan with gold embellishments. Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, a well-known Pakistani designer, created the stunning ensemble (HSY).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story