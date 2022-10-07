Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan

Indian actor and model Uorfi Javed have criticized Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid Khan after his appearance on Bigg Boss 16.

A lot of people are upset with the show’s creators because Sajid is in it. Many even want to stop watching the show. Kashmera Shah recently wrote on her Twitter account that she supports Khan.

The lead actress in Sajid’s next movie, Shehnaaz Gill, also sent him a video message wishing him luck on the show.

Reacting to all of it, Javed took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Big boss why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you’re actually telling them that it’s ok what we they’ve done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it!”

Javed continued, “Stop working with sexual predators !!! It’s not controversial , it’s just disgraceful! Sajid khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling ? So you don’t really have to worry cause even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show on India !! Controversy k Iiye aap har cheez thode support karenge ! #colors stop supporting sexual predators !!!”

In another story, Uorfi said that, because of Sajid Khan, she would not have gone on Bigg Boss 16 even if she had been asked.

She goes on to write, “If women like Shehnaaz Gill, Kashmera Shah are free to support a s*xual predator, I am free to criticize him and both of them too.”