Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Want to be an Action Hero in Films, Ready to play “Maula Jatt” or “Noori Nath” role if Maula Jatt2 Starts
Want to be an Action Hero in Films, Ready to play “Maula Jatt” or “Noori Nath” role if Maula Jatt2 Starts

Want to be an Action Hero in Films, Ready to play “Maula Jatt” or “Noori Nath” role if Maula Jatt2 Starts

Articles
Advertisement
Want to be an Action Hero in Films, Ready to play “Maula Jatt” or “Noori Nath” role if Maula Jatt2 Starts

Want to be an Action Hero in Films, Ready to play “Maula Jatt” or “Noori Nath” role if Maula Jatt2 Starts

Advertisement
  • Agha Ali said that he wanted to work in films since childhood.
  • He worked for 3 days for famous director Iqbal Kashmiri’s film but could not continue with his first film.
  • If Maula Jatt Part-2 starts in future I am ready to play either MaulaJatt or Noori Nath role.
Advertisement

Actor Agha Ali is currently busy shooting a drama serial in Lahore. In an exclusive interview given to Bol News on the set of the drama, Agha Ali said that he wanted to work in films since childhood. But unfortunately, when I started working, films industry was facing many problems. But films like Na Maloom Afraad , Jawani Phir Nahi Aane supported the industry. Agha Ali said that he worked for 3 days for the famous director Iqbal Kashmiri’s film but could not continue with his first film due to several reasons.

If I work in the film, I will be seen as an action hero. An action hero can get immense fame in Pakistan. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a prime example. The movie is proving to be a super hit due to the action scenes. The movie will soon make a business of 200 Crores. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Hamza Ali Abbasi did excellent in film. If Maula Jatt Part-2 starts in future I am ready to play either Maula Jatt or Noori Nath role

Agha Ali added that he will repeatedly ask the makers of comedy films to revise now. The problem for TV actors is that they have to play the same role in dramas, artists get lot of space in films. Many people ask me about coming to films, for that story of the film has to be good.
Will you wish Hina Altaf as Heroine in your debut film? Bol news asked question. The director will decide the heroine, Agha Ali’s answer

Also Read

Actor Agha Ali celebrates his birthday today
Actor Agha Ali celebrates his birthday today

Talented actor Agha Ali is celebrating his birthday today. He received a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Siddharth Anand talks about his superhit films War & Pathaan
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Jennifer Lopez thanks Emme for her assistance during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan defeating boycott gang
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Siddharth Anand revealed Pathaan was planned before War
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin recall their lovely memories of engagement
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart are dating?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story