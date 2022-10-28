Agha Ali said that he wanted to work in films since childhood.

He worked for 3 days for famous director Iqbal Kashmiri’s film but could not continue with his first film.

If Maula Jatt Part-2 starts in future I am ready to play either MaulaJatt or Noori Nath role.

Actor Agha Ali is currently busy shooting a drama serial in Lahore. In an exclusive interview given to Bol News on the set of the drama, Agha Ali said that he wanted to work in films since childhood. But unfortunately, when I started working, films industry was facing many problems. But films like Na Maloom Afraad , Jawani Phir Nahi Aane supported the industry. Agha Ali said that he worked for 3 days for the famous director Iqbal Kashmiri’s film but could not continue with his first film due to several reasons.

If I work in the film, I will be seen as an action hero. An action hero can get immense fame in Pakistan. The Legend of Maula Jatt is a prime example. The movie is proving to be a super hit due to the action scenes. The movie will soon make a business of 200 Crores. Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Hamza Ali Abbasi did excellent in film. If Maula Jatt Part-2 starts in future I am ready to play either Maula Jatt or Noori Nath role

Agha Ali added that he will repeatedly ask the makers of comedy films to revise now. The problem for TV actors is that they have to play the same role in dramas, artists get lot of space in films. Many people ask me about coming to films, for that story of the film has to be good.

Will you wish Hina Altaf as Heroine in your debut film? Bol news asked question. The director will decide the heroine, Agha Ali’s answer

