Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch: Amna Ilyas treats fans with lavish birthday bash

  • Amna Ilyas treats fans to a lavish birthday bash.
  • Amna has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.
  • She wrote What a heartwarming Birthday weekend.
Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has been working in the entertainment industry since 2013.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time. Amna has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks. She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance.

Pakistani entertainment industry’s actress Amna is celebrating her birthday.

She wrote, “What a heartwarming Birthday weekend. I have no words to thank each one of you for making me feel sooooo special and loved. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such amazing souls. My heart is full with gratitude and joy. I love you all Happy birthday to me.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

